Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 30.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $422,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.34. The company had a trading volume of 204,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,518. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $286.63 and a 1 year high of $400.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

