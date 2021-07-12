Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $16.43 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 421.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 91,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 440.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $36.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,518.30. 6,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,401. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $941.44 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,432.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5,015.87 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

