Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

ASR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.97. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

