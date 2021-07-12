Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 5,054 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.7% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $22.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $679.01. 768,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,482,697. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $628.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.11 billion, a PE ratio of 684.67, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

