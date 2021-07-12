Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,082,403 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082,403 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 539,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,963,000 after buying an additional 54,630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,551,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,717,000 after buying an additional 228,384 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.