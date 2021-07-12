J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.57.

JBHT opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,607,004,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after purchasing an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

