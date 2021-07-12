J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JSAIY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.73. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

