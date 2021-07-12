James E. Flynn Sells 66,675 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:MIRM) insider James E. Flynn sold 66,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $1,086,135.75.

Shares of NYSE:MIRM traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. 465 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.