Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,124,402 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.36% of CVS Health worth $357,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,099,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $609,507,000 after purchasing an additional 301,497 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,201 shares of company stock valued at $27,864,172 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $81.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

