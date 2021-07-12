Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,140,230 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of J2 Global worth $372,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCOM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM opened at $142.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

