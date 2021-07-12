Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 2,296,187 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $459,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

