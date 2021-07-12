Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 17,571 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.73% of W. R. Berkley worth $498,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,355,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,770,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,117,000 after buying an additional 33,094 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.