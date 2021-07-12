Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $397.72 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.48% of RingCentral worth $397,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,947 shares in the company, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $294.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.98. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

