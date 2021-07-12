Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $550.57 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $550,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $134.84 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,938 shares of company stock worth $22,204,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.