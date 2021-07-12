Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $603.07 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,662,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286,791 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.28% of Cisco Systems worth $603,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

