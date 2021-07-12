Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,427.80 ($18.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,382.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company has a market capitalization of £71.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders acquired 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

