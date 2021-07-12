Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.22. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

