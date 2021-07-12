Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,940 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $116,846.20.

Shares of NYSE:PGNY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. 20,237 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.