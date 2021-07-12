Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Head-To-Head Review

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

United Internet has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Internet and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 6 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Internet and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.13 billion 1.25 $331.89 million $2.01 20.39 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.57 $356.55 million $1.14 35.11

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Internet and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet 6.30% 7.10% 3.78% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.73% 15.16% 3.68%

Summary

United Internet beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. It also provides ad-financed and fee-based application products for consumer and business customers, including domains, Websites, Web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, and e-shops; personal information management applications, such as email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and group works, online storage, and office software. The company offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, winSIM, maxim, simplytel, DeutschlandSIM, PremiumSIM, and 1&1 versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, Strato, 1&1 IONOS, Fasthosts, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, it offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management under the Sedo brand; and online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name. The company has operations in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Poland, Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico. United Internet AG was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 453 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 20 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

