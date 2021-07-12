Jerry S. Lanchbury Sells 83,372 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12.

Shares of NYSE:MYGN traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $33.41. 18,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

