John Fieldly Sells 150,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CELH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.48. 23,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Celsius alerts:

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.