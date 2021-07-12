JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €26.60 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

ETR:G1A opened at €35.07 ($41.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.99. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

