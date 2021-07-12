JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,718,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,503,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -384.93.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

