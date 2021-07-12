JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 155,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNSE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.91 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $63,408 over the last three months.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

