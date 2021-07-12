JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of ChannelAdvisor worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $728.46 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

