JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,912,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

