JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 1,062.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Veritone worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

