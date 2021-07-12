JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WINA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Winmark by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WINA opened at $192.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.34. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $150.03 and a 52-week high of $202.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

