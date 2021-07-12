JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2.44 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGCB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

