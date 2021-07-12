JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DASTY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53.

Dassault Systèmes’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

