JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regional Management by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $497.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

