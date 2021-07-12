K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) PT Raised to GBX 452 at Canaccord Genuity

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a no recommendation rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

K3C stock opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £242.74 million and a PE ratio of 39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. K3 Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125.22 ($1.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 395 ($5.16).

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

