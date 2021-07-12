Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 859 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

HLT stock opened at $126.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.