Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period.
Shares of AMJ opened at $19.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37.
