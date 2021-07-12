Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of AMJ opened at $19.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 660 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 over the last 90 days.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.