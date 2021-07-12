Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

PBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PBI opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

