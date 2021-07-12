Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Kemper has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.