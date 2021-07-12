Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

