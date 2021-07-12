Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.40 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.08 ($5.98).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.96 ($5.84) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €3.28 ($3.86) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.02.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.