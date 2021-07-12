Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €13.60 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

