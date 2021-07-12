KeyCorp Comments on WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.84 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.31.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 190.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 819,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 537,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

