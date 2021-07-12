KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after buying an additional 2,489,505 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

KEY stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.94.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

