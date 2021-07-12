Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.15

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.15 and last traded at C$21.11, with a volume of 38393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.07.

Several research firms recently commented on KMP.UN. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

