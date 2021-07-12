Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 205.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM opened at $21.21 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

