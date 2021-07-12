Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

KEX stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.85. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.