Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) Shares Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,243 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition One were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KSMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,635. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

