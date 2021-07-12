Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

