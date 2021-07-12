Kopp Family Office LLC Has $50.33 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises approximately 22.4% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC owned about 0.24% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $50,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP opened at $95.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.29. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

