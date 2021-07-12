KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. KT has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KT by 51.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $26,328,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

