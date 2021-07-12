L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $100.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LB. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shares of NYSE LB traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

