Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Up 7%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.47. 3,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Largo Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 91.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.